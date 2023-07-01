Residents of Dehia benefit from free eye screening

More than 200 residents of Dehia in the Cape Coast Metropolis have benefitted from a free eye screening to check on the status of their eyes.

The exercise organized by the Department of Children (DoC) was in collaboration with the Metropolitan Health Directorate.

Ms Anatu Salifu, the Principal Programmes Officer of the DoC, Head Office said the exercise formed part of Holistic Development for Visually Impaired Children (HoDVIC) project.

It was aimed at bringing health care delivery to the doorstep of residents, particularly children, and to cater for those who could not afford to go to the hospital for check-up.

She said it was important that everyone took care of their eyes and urged children who had itchy eyes to avoid rubbing them, while those who experienced anything unusual to be sent to a hospital to see a specialist or visit an eye clinic for treatment.

“Anyone can lose their sight at any time so we must pay critical attention to the eye in order not to lose one’s sight or have problems with the eye, we must always access eye care because, not paying attention to the eye could lead to blindness,” she said.

She stated that an eye problem that was not discovered early could lead to permanent visual impairments in future, and advised parents to pay more attention to their wards’ eyes, and also seek early medical care if they detected any change in the eye.

The screening was to help address visual challenges among young children in basic schools to enable them to have a clear vision.

Ms Salifu advised people not to wait for their eyes to go blurred before visiting the hospital and also make good use of such exercises to know the status of their eyes.

Mrs Grace Gabrielle Dede Maison, a Health Practitioner, who screened the beneficiaries said allergic conjunctivitis and refractive error were the common eye problems among the beneficiaries, saying suspected cases of cataract and glaucoma were also recorded.

She said glaucoma was also common among most of the elderly people and advised those put on medication to strictly adhere to taking the drugs to help improve their sight.

Mrs Maison advised the public to go for regular eye examination, and avoid self-medication which could worsen their eye conditions.

She said those with conditions, which needed prompt attention have been referred to visit the hospital for immediate treatment.

Mr Wilson Abugri, Unit Head for the Blind at Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind, advised the public to accept and support persons with disability for their growth and development .

He encouraged them to desist from stigmatizing and discriminating against them.

Mr Abugri noted that there were many talents and potentials in them, adding that Ghanaians must unleash their potentials for development.