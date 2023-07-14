Residents of Denkyira Opponso appeal to ECG for new transformer

The Chiefs and residents of Denkyira Opponso in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the central region are pleading with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to urgently replace a burnt electricity transformer that has left the entire community in darkness for over a year.

They expressed concerns about potential theft and called for the Ministry to address the issue promptly to support local businesses.

The Queen mother of Denkyira Opponso, Nana Ama Asamoah II, highlighted the impact on small-scale enterprises and government employees, emphasizing the need for swift action to ensure their safety and well-being.

Despite previous unsuccessful appeals, the Assembly member and community members continue to seek assistance, as their education, businesses, healthcare, and security have been severely affected by the lack of electricity.

A previous attempt to repair the transformer through the municipal chief executive’s office had failed.