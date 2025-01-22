Residents of Kessewokan Urge Government to Prioritize Sea Defense Amid Rising Tides

Residents of Kessewokan, a suburb of Abuesi in the Shama District, are enduring the devastating impacts of delayed sea defense construction, which has left them vulnerable to high tides and coastal erosion.

The long-awaited sea defense project, stretching from Aboadze to Shama, remains unfinished, and as a result, the community is facing increasingly frequent and destructive flooding.

In a desperate plea for action, the residents are calling on the newly appointed government under President John Mahama to prioritize the completion of this crucial infrastructure project. With the absence of proper protection, some residents have resorted to piling refuse along the shore in an attempt to shield their homes from the rising sea levels. However, these makeshift measures have proven ineffective.

The situation has already caused significant damage, with at least 15 homes affected by the encroaching sea. Tragically, the rising tides have claimed three lives, and many residents are now left homeless. Among the displaced is Esi Ntefua, a mother of three, who has lost her one-room house and veranda to the relentless waters.

Another victim, Kofi Bondi, has also been left without a home and is now forced to rent accommodation after the sea took his house.

As the community faces the continued threat of further destruction, fisherfolk in the area, particularly with the recent appointment of Emelia Arthur as Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, are urgently calling for swift action. They are relying on the new government to fast-track the completion of the sea defense project to safeguard lives and prevent further loss of property.