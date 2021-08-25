Residents of Kpene lament over deplorable state of roads

Some residents of Kpene Community in the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region have lamented over the deplorable nature of the road network in the community.

The roads, which link major routes to some of the commercial centres of the Municipality are severely deteriorated making it difficult for residents to access basic social amenities, especially during rainy seasons.

They said the bad nature of the roads had not only deprived them of basic amenities, but also threatened their lives and properties.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Issah Baba, the Assembly Member for the Kpene Electoral Area, said the about seven-kilometre road, which has been awarded for construction by the Department of Feeder Roads since 2016 had not seen any major construction activity.

This, he said affected development activities in the area.

He indicated that although he had made several appeals to the Department of Feeder Roads and other stakeholders in the Municipality to get the contractor to resume work, his efforts had since not yielded any positive outcome.

Mr Baba appealed to the authorities concerned to expedite action to get the road constructed to help boost socio-economic activities, improve access to health care facilities and reduce poverty and deprivation in the Municipality.

“The Kpene road is now a thorn in the flesh of residents in my electoral area, it has affected our social and economic relationship with the rest of the country”, he noted.

Madam Neindow Memunatu, a Resident at Kpene, who spoke to the GNA, said “most commercial motorists do not want to ply the road for fear of damaging their vehicles, which worsen our plight when we are in dire need of their services to seek maternal health care”

“This road directly affects us especially. It can lead to miscarriages and worsen our ailments when plying it for health care services” she added.

Madam Mohammed Rukaya, a Trader at the Tamale Aboabo Market also noted that “I close very early because motorists plying the road do not operate at certain hours of the day for fear of possible robbery, which adversely affects my business”.