Residents of Navrongo in shock over Kofi Adda’s demise

The residents of Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region are in shock following news of the sudden demise of Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, their former Member of Parliament.

The residents, on hearing the news on Thursday, went into a state of mourning, creating a relatively quiet atmosphere in the Navrongo Town, which on any normal day would be busy and noisy.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that the former Aviation Minister was in Navrongo for the past three weeks and only returned to Accra on Wednesday, October 13, without giving any indication of ill health.

The news of his death was, therefore, too heavy for some residents to bear.

An old lady, upon hearing the news, fainted instantly while a young man, who seemed confused, put away his sandals and started walking barefooted mourning the death of the former MP.

Close friends of the former Minister said he had planned to travel outside the country on Thursday but death had taken him by surprise.

Mr Clifford Achari, former Public Relations Officer to Mr Adda, during the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Primary, confirmed the death, and described the situation as tragic.

The former MP first entered Parliament in 2003 after winning a by-election after the death of the incumbent, Mr John Achuliwor.

He retained his seat in the 2004 elections and was appointed the Manpower Development and Employment Minister by President John Agyekum Kufour in 2005 before being reshuffled to head the Ministry of Energy in 2006.

Although, the NPP lost power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2008 elections, Mr Adda retained his seat.

He, however, lost the seat in 2012 to the then NDC parliamentary candidate, Mr Mark Woyongo.

The MP reclaimed the seat from the NDC in 2016 and in was appointed Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources in 2017.

He was later moved to the Aviation Ministry before the end of President Akufo-Addo’s first term as President.

The astute politician contested the 2020 NPP Parliamentary Primary again but was beaten by Ms Tangoba Abayage, the then Upper East Regional Minister.

Mr Adda, born on April 22, 1956, was from Navron-Pungu Wusunyu, Navrongo. He held a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and a Diploma in Economics.