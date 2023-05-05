Residents of Nima hit the streets over bad roads

The residents of Nima in the Ayawaso East Constituency in Accra have registered their displeasure at the government over the deplorable state of the roads in their community.

The residents, on Thursday, 4 May 2023, held a demonstration through some streets of Nima to protest what they described as the neglect of the community by government.

Clad in red and wielding placards, the residents gave the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly a 30-day ultimatum to fix the roads or face their wrath.

The residents want the government to take prompt action on the state of the community through the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly.

According to the residents, they will continue to demonstrate if government fails to heed their calls.