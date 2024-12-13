Residents of Nkwanta South Intercept Bulldozer Allegedly Taken for Private Use

Residents of the Nkwanta South municipality in the Oti Region have intercepted a bulldozer that was allegedly taken for private use by the municipal engineer, sparking concerns over the misuse of government property.

The incident occurred when the residents received information that the bulldozer, which was part of the DRIP (District Roads Improvement Programme) initiative, had been removed from the municipality by the engineer without proper authorization. Acting swiftly, the residents intercepted the machine, which was reportedly accompanied by some foreign nationals.

According to the residents, the bulldozer was being moved under suspicious circumstances, allegedly connected to the aftermath of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the recent elections. They claimed that the engineer, seeing the change in government, was attempting to remove the machinery from the municipality or region, despite it being state property meant for public use. They emphasized that government property must remain within the region and be used for its intended purposes, regardless of any political changes.

The residents have called on the municipal security council and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to urgently address the matter and take appropriate action against the engineer to serve as a deterrent to others.

Felix Owusu-Gyimah, the MCE for Nkwanta South, confirmed the incident, explaining that the bulldozer had been used for road construction before the elections and was meant to be returned to the regional level after use. However, the engineer took the machine for personal work without his approval. “All machines belonging to the municipality require my approval to be moved, and this bulldozer was no exception,” Owusu-Gyimah stated.

The regional coordinator for the DRIP programme, Festus Kweku Tewiah Okpora, also weighed in on the situation, stating that he was unaware of any arrangement to use the government machinery for private purposes. “I was not informed of any such arrangement. The machines were requested by the MCE for road construction ahead of the election, and they were supposed to be returned after use,” Okpora explained.

According to Okpora, the foreign nationals seen in the video are Roman Catholic priests from a local mission in Nkwanta, who had apparently paid for fuel to clear a site for church construction. He stressed that this use of the machine had not been cleared with the relevant authorities.

The bulldozer has been recovered and is currently at the municipal police station, where an investigation is underway. Okpora has urged engineers and other public servants to refrain from using public machinery for personal or unauthorized purposes.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspects are being questioned at the police station to assist with the inquiry.