Residents of Nyinahin-Kasotie Call for Increased Security After Deadly Mining Clash

Residents of Nyinahin-Kasotie in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region are urgently requesting heightened police presence following a violent clash between miners and armed individuals that resulted in one death and six injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 17, when a group of armed men arrived at a local mining site with the intention of seizing gold deposits and taking control of operations. According to Samuel Ayine, the Assembly Member for the Kyekyewere Electoral Area, the confrontation escalated when the armed group tampered with mining equipment, leading miners to alert the local community.

This triggered a violent altercation, during which gunshots were exchanged, leaving one individual dead and several others injured. The injured parties are currently receiving treatment at the Mankranso Government Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue.

Local residents, who have witnessed similar violent incursions in the past, are now calling on authorities to implement stronger security measures to protect both the miners and the broader community. Two suspects have been arrested and are currently in police custody. However, community leaders are stressing the need for long-term solutions to address the root causes of the violence and ensure the safety of the area’s residents.