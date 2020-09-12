The execution of infrastructural projects in the Old Tafo Municipality has received a commendation from residents.

The projects, which are being executed by the central government and the Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, are opening up the Municipality for economic growth, according to residents.

They have therefore pledged to show appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December elections for keeping faith with them.

They expressed their excitement when the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Fred Obeng Owusu visited some project sites to inspect the progress of work.

Some of them told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the construction of roads, in particular, had given the Municipality a facelift.

Hawa Misbau, a middle-aged resident of the Old Ash FM area, said the construction of some drains in front of her house had saved her family from perennial flooding of their house whenever it rained heavily.

She said for many years, the house had always been submerged by flood waters during rainy seasons but since the construction of the drains the situation had changed.

Other commuters also narrated how vehicles could not use that portion of the road due to flooding anytime it rained and commended the Assembly for fixing the problem.

They said the situation forced them to use other alternative roads which increased their operational cost and applauded the MCE and his team for addressing the problem.

Some residents, who live along the OKESS Junction, Suame Magazine stretch which is also under construction were full of praise to the government for constructing the road.

According to them, the poor nature of the road coupled with a dusty environment was a source of discomfort for residents and urged the contractor to speed up work to bring them some relief.

The MCE said the Assembly would continue to address the pressing needs of the people to improve their livelihoods through socio-economic development.

He said a total of four kilometres of roads at Ahenbronum was constructed with bitumen surfacing under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme with another 8.5 kilometres asphalted by the central government.

Mr Owusu said the NPP government was committed to the development and urged the electorate to reward the party in the forthcoming elections.