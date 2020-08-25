The chiefs and people of Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality in the Eastern Region have appealed to the Ghana Highways Authority to provide speed ramps on the Oyoko to Bunso Highway to slow down vehicles on the road for elderly people and children to cross the highway which passes through the town.

The community also appealed to the police to increase police patrol to help reduce crime in the area and stop the rising smoking of Indian hemp by the young men and women in the area.

The community also requested for a new public cemetery to replace the current cemetery which was full as a result of, which the dead were buried in shallow graves.

A spokesperson from the Oyoko Methodist Senior High School called on the community to help stop the frequent stealing of school property.

This came to light at a social auditing organised for the Oyoko community by the New Juaben North Municipal secretariat of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Oyoko.

Ms Comfort Asante, the New Juaben North Municipal Chief Executive said the municipality was a new municipality and needed more resources for its development and therefore called on the people to cooperate with the revenue staff of the Assembly when they find them around.

She reminded the people that the coronavirus was still around and therefore called on them to respect all the covid-19 health protocols to protect themselves, their families and their communities.

Dr Acheampong Sakyi of Oyoko Health Centre advised people who fall sick to muster courage to tell the medical officer exactly how they were feeling to enable them to effectively diagnose their diseases.

He explained that because of stigmatization against covid-19 patients, when a client show signs of coughing, they quickly refuse to admit that they were coughing making treatment of patients difficult.

Dr Sekyi said the centre could now take care of patients suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and advised the people to visit them Earlier in a welcoming address, Mr Ebenezer Acheampong, the New Juaben North Municipal Director of the NCCE explained that social auditing was a way to promote community ownership of development projects, awareness and community demand from duty bearers.

He said social auditing was part of activities under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme((ARAP) programmme of the NCCE.