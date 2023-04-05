Residents of Sandema to vote depending on Chuchuliga-Sandema-Wiaga-Weisi road construction

Some residents of Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, have threatened to boycott the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections if the Chuchuliga-Sandema-Wiaga-Weisi road is not constructed.

The 62-kilometre inter-regional road which was awarded on contract in 2016 and scheduled to be completed by March 18, 2019, has still not been worked on despite appeals to government by residents.

On March 31, 2023, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported that Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways in response to a question on the floor of Parliament said the completion would depend on availability of funds.

The question on when works on the road would be completed had been asked by Mr James Agalga, the Member of Parliament (MP) on the floor of Parliament.

Following the Minister’s response, some residents in Sandema told the GNA that they would boycott the elections if the road was not constructed before 2024.

In a random interview with some residents, especially commercial drivers at the Sandema main lorry station, they indicated that “we do not understand why the Minister will say no money for the construction works. In fact, if they do not fix the road, we will not vote in the coming elections”.

Mr Joshua Afilang, a commercial driver, said they regularly paid roadworthy and other taxes, “so if the Minister says the construction works will depend on availability of funds, then when it is time for election, they should not come and ask for our votes. We need our road fixed, our cars are damaged on daily basis”.

Another driver, Mr Gordon Nyaaba Akolgo, said “we suffer a lot on this road, our vehicles break down very often because of the bad nature of the road. We spend a lot on maintenance, so we are appealing to government to fix the road for us”.

Mr Eric Adeetuk, a tricycle rider who commutes on the Sandema-Wiaga-Fumbisi road, said “The Minister’s response is not good news to us at all. If government does not get money to fix the road, we will not show up on the election day”.

Mr George Osman Tahiru, a resident of Sandema said he was disappointed about the Minister’s statement, because at the time of introducing the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) in 2022 the government said part of the proceeds would be used for roads.

“Again, where is the 30 per cent salary cut of Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives? Can’t that be channelled into road construction?” he asked.

Mr Evans Adochem, a former Assembly Member for the Kori electoral area, commended Mr Agalga for the question, and said even though the Minister was frank in his response, owing to the economic challenges in the country, residents were disappointed that the road may not be constructed anytime soon.

He recalled that the last time Mr Amoako-Atta visited the Municipality, he said government was ready to construct the road, and even assured them that the road would be constructed without felling the historic mahogany trees along it.

“It appears the Minister does not take this stretch of road seriously, but it is one of the most important roads in the country. Traders travel all the way from Techiman to Fumbisi, so the road is very important,” Mr Adochem said.

Commenting on the issue of “No road, no vote,” by drivers and some residents, Mr Adochem urged the residents to reconsider their decision because it was their right to vote wisely.

He said Builsa North was one of the oldest Municipalities in the Region, so roads should not be an issue they should be fighting for.