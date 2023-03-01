Residents of Swedru-Nyamedam Get Potable Water After Kobby Kyei’s Report

Residents of Agona Swedru-Nyamedam in the Central Region have been provided a new mechanised borehole for easy access to potable water after blogger Kobby Kyei uncovered a story about the unhealthy nature of the sources of water in the community through his Go There With Kobby Kyei initiative.

The issue of rural dwellers in Ghana consuming water from unhygienic sources is not new. However, even as old as stories like these may sound, the contaminated nature of the main source of water at Nyamedam in the Central Region is quite deeply shocking.

The brownish looking stagnant water in the middle of the village is the go to source of water for drinking, washing and cooking. Consuming this water on a daily certainly comes with serious health problems. Without any provision of potable water over the years leaving the residents with limited options, the people of the community have been compelled to use this contaminated water for their daily activities.

The water situation gained attention after renowned Ghanaian blogger, influencer and philanthropist Kobby Kyei initially published the story. Touched by the plight of these rural dwellers, KJM foundation partnered with US-Based Crenshaw Cares Foundation to build a merchandised borehole for the community.

Both the Founder of KJM foundation, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and Tamara Simmons with US-Based Crenshaw Cares Foundation expressed joy at being able to bring smiles unto people’s faces. The residents most of whom are seeing clean water for the first time were thankful to the donors and promised to keep facility in good shape.