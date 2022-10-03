Residents of Tema Comm. 1 sensitized on sim registration, mobile money fraud

Several scores and dozens of Tema Community One residents have been taken through a sim registration exercise to help capture as many people as possible.

The exercise, which was organized by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in collaboration with the Mobile Network Operators (Airtel Tigo, MTN and Vodafone) and other service providers, also focused on sensitisation on mobile money fraud, telecom fibre cut and theft and how to report such miscreants.

The residents, some traders and potters thronged the Community One Main Station, where they shared their harrowing experiences.

Whilst some lamented their long wait for the Ghana card to register, others mentioned the frustrations they sometimes faced in making calls and accessing the internet.

Dr Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, in addressing the residents, said, the industry had become critical to the survival of lives, and it was prudent for consumers to share their concerns with the industry.

He urged the residents to act as watchdogs in their communities and report deviants, who cut and steal telecom fibre and accessories.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sideline, Dr Ashigbey said that the National Communication Authority (NCA) and National Identification Authority (NIA) and MNOs should synchronise their data so people whose Ghana cards had not come still register.

Mr Samuel Gyimah, a Rep from Vodafone, mentioned that the telcos had a platform and any scammers identified were blocked and handed over to the law enforcement agencies.

Mr Abdalla Abubarkari, Deputy Director, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Great Accra East Region, Tema, told the residents that all telecom masts in their jurisdiction had met the standard requirements.

He said EPA periodically undertook monitoring and evaluation to ensure public safety but called on members of the community to engage should they have a concern.

The exercise is part of activities rolled out for the celebration of the Chamber’s 10th anniversary.