Some Residents of Tema on Friday commended the authorities for the commencement of rehabilitation works on the many deplorable inner city roads within the Metropolis.

The residents told Ghana News Agency at Tema that the rehabilitation of the inner city roads had redefined the state of Tema to what they called “Kwame Nkrumah’s Tema”, where Tema was tagged as a well-designed and planned town.

They explained that, most of the roads that linked major communities were appalling and affected movement during the rainy and dry seasons.

GNA observed during a tour of some communities that the walls of some residential buildings located near the roads had lost their aesthetic features due to the dusty condition of the roads before the reconstruction projects commenced.

Mrs Elizabeth Owusu Nuamah, a resident of Community Two told GNA in Tema that, commercial drivers always either charged higher fares or refused to take them on board to their destination especially when they knew they would use the inner roads where Wassaman Chop Bar is located.

She added that, some roads which had never been surfaced with asphalt were still left in the same state although they were all within the area and upon looking beyond it as being biased, it made the state of the roads in the community different.

She added that although speed ramps were not constructed on most roads, residents should avoid the use of thick strong ropes on the roads to replace speed ramps as that contributed to the early deterioration of the roads.

Mr Kwaku Duah another resident expressed worries over the copping-out of speed ramps that he believed would have helped check the speed of drivers and make the community safe, especially for children.

He advised drivers not to take advantage of good roads to drive on top speed, they must desist from that act considering how often children crossed the roads.

Some of the Residents commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for declaring this year as “Year of Roads” and indeed, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy, still putting in great efforts to efficiently achieve that goal.