Residents of Tema to experience 48-hour disruption in water supply

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is working to replace 40-year-old pumps at the Tema Booster Station as a result of which residents in and around Tema are to experience a 48-hour disruption in water supply.

The Tema Booster Station is where water from the Kpong Treatment station is stored and further treated before distributing to communities in that eastern part of Accra.

The exercise would last from Wednesday, December 7 to Friday, December 9, 2022, a statement signed by Mr Stanley Martey, GWCL Head of Public Relations and Communications, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Tuesday.

The statement said engineers of the GWCL would install new equipment, including heavy-duty pumps at the Tema Booster Station, funded from the company’s internally generated funds, to improve the volumes of water distributed in that enclave and boost pressures.

Areas envisaged to be affected include all communities in Tema, Industrial Area, Baatsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Lashibi, Klagoon, Sakumono, Ashaiman, and Adjei-Kojo.

Others are Borteyeman, Santoe, Trassaco, Afresco Estate, Manet Court, Regimanuel Estates, O’Reily Senior High School, Airport Hills, Martey Tsuru and surrounding communities.

The statement said the GWCL Management had engaged water tankers to supply water to essential service providers such as hospitals and schools to forestall any eventuality and encouraged consumers in the affected areas to store enough water.

“The GWCL Management has made arrangement to ensure that engineers working on the project would work around the clock and will not leave the project site until the work is fully completed” the statement said.

It assured the public that supply would resume immediately the “mission is accomplished” and apologised for the inconvenience the shutdown would cause.

It encouraged the public to contact the company through WhatsApp on; 0555123393, 0555155524, or call 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090 for any enquiries.

The toll-free line is 0800 40 000 for Vodafone cell and land lines only and 0302 218240 for all other networks.