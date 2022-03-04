Residents Of Todome Cry Over Poor Road Network

Residents of Ahamansu-Todome in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, has appealed to the government to construct the Ahamansu-Todome roads.

They said as one of its topmost priorities to serve commuters, who plied that road, it was important that the road was urgently constructed.

According to them, the neglect of the road had left farmers and traders in the area in sorrowful state as they could not transport their farm produce to the marketing centres in Kadjebi, Jasikan, Hohoe, Ho, and Accra, resulting in post-harvest losses.

They disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a community meeting at Ahamansu-Todome in the Kadjebi District.

Mr Alphonse Danyo, the former Assemblyman for the area and spokesperson for the residents, said due to the neglect, the road had deteriorated further to the extent that road users had to carry their food produces on head to Ahamansu before boarding car to Kadjebi and other market centres to sell their farm produce.

He said although the people of the area were hardworking farmers who cultivated cocoa, plantain, cassava, banana, cocoyam, maize, ginger, among others, they could not enjoy the fruit of their labour due to the awful nature of the road.

He added that the health implications of the deplorable state of the road, could not be underestimated as pregnant women in labour and other patients who were supposed to be conveyed via that road ended up losing their lives.

Mr Danyo, thus, appealed to the Kadjebi District Assembly, philanthropic and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help construct Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in the area to curtail the situation.

Mr Michael Ahu, an Opinion Leader of the community, called on them to be concerned about the development of the town since the government could not do everything for them.

He bemoaned the community member’s attitude in attending community meetings intended to plan for the development of the community and called for a change in attitude to help move forward.