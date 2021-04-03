Residents of Wute Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have appealed to the government and authorities of the Ghana Police Service to make use of the new Police station in the area.



The appeal, they disclosed, would curtail the rising criminal activities and other unlawful happenings in the area.

Mr Wisdom Akpabli, the Assembly Member of the Area, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the new Police post could serve all the five Electoral Areas in the Wute Zone adding that some criminals were terrorising market women, stealing motorbikes among others crimes.

Mr Akpabli mentioned Lawui, Ahlihadzi, Wute, Logote, Wuxor and its environs, Kpevi-Gornikope, Avadre and others as some of the places the new Police post would serve and lamented the failure of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly to fully furnish the new station after it was commissioned in November, 2020.

“I went and booked an appointment with the Interior Minister to discuss this very issue with him because it has been long since the place was commissioned,” he said.

Mr Akpabli said they had made numerous calls for the Police Post in the past, hence their appeal to the government to provide the necessary items and office equipment after the Assembly had completed and commissioned the project.

“We are making a passionate appeal to our leaders to help put the station to use.”

Further checks by the GNA on the matter also revealed that the building had no furniture and non-functioning washrooms among others.

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Area explained to the GNA that during an Assembly session by members of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, said he requested for a budget covering the cost of the office equipment from the Municipal Police Commander to guide their next line of action on the issue.

He assured that things would be regularised as soon as practicable.