Residents Raise Alarm Over Alleged Breach of Court Orders in Adjiringanor

The Nungua Stool, Silver City Limited, and Madam Prempeh, a widow, have raised concerns over what they describe as renewed attempts by Alhaji Theophilus Teiko Tagoe to defy a court ruling and disrupt peace in Adjiringanor, a suburb of Accra.

They alleged that these attempts involve land guard activities and the reported involvement of some police officers in circumventing legal procedures.

Court Orders and Alleged Violations

A court-approved Interpleader had placed a legal hold on all land-related activities, including demolitions, to allow the judiciary to determine ownership.

However, residents claim that Tagoe has failed to comply with the court’s directive to channel his claims through the bailiff section. Instead, they allege that he is seeking police intervention in a manner that undermines the judicial process.

Some residents have also expressed concern that certain police officials, including Mr. Addae and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, may have been misinformed about the nature of the court documents presented to them. They fear that this could lead to unintended disruptions of peace and stability in the area.

Escalating Tensions: Police Raid and Alleged Assault

Tensions escalated further when, on Friday, February 21, 2025, a police team reportedly stormed a construction site on the disputed three-acre land.

Witnesses claim the operation was sanctioned by the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Arhin, and executed by officers from the Greater Accra Police Command.

During the raid, work on a four-storey stall complex and residential apartment blocks was abruptly halted. In the process, three workers—including a mason and two laborers—were injured and had to be treated at the Adjiringanor Community Health Centre.

Residents allege that certain police officials invoked the name of the IGP in an attempt to influence the land dispute. They argue that law enforcement’s role in the matter raises serious concerns about impartiality and adherence to due process.

Call for Legal Compliance and Due Process

Residents insisted that since the Interpleader remains legally binding, no further action should be taken on the land until a final court ruling is issued. They highlight that existing injunctions prohibit Tagoe and his wife, Hajia Joana Yawa Cease, from interfering with the property and urge all parties to respect the court’s authority.

Furthermore, they question the appropriateness of police involvement in an ongoing legal dispute, particularly in cases where force has allegedly been used against workers on-site. They stress that any attempts to enforce land claims should follow legal procedures to ensure that no individual’s rights are violated.

Calls for Accountability and Government Intervention

In response to the situation, the Nungua Stool, Silver City Limited, and Madam Prempeh are calling on President Mahama, the Ghana Police Service, the Judicial Service, the media, and the general public to intervene and uphold the rule of law. They demand that all parties, including public officials, act in full compliance with judicial directives.

With both the Interpleader and injunction orders in place, they urge authorities to thoroughly review the matter to prevent any misinterpretation of court rulings. Emphasizing the need for peace and due process, residents insist that stakeholders act in the interest of justice to prevent further escalation of tensions.