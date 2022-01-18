Residents raise funds for Bakanta-Sanzule road rehabilitation and street lighting project

As part of the Bakanta Community Development Fund (BCDF), residents of old and new Bakanta have organized a Fund-raising durbar in aid of the Bakanta to Sanzule road rehabilitation and street lighting projects.

The annual Fund-raising activity, ,formed part of the Bakanta Yuletide Fund Raising event to spearhead the rapid socio-economic development of the communities.

It was organized by the Bakanta Concerned Youth Association (BCYA) with sponsorship from Mr.Thomas C.K.Vaah and wife, Mrs.Elizabeth Allua Vaah, both residents of the communities.

An amount of GHc11, 000.00 was raised for the Old Bakanta-Sanzule road project and GHc3, 500 was realized for repair works on broken street lights at New Bakanta.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service at the Bakanta market square, the Assembly Member for the area, Mr.Mac Donald Kwofie bemoaned the lack of access roads to the town, resulting in several deaths as sick people were carried on shoulders to health facilities.

He said the situation also led to high food prices and discouraged investments in the area.

Mr.Mac Donald appealed to the District Assembly to come to the aid of the town.

Chairman of the Concerned Youth, Mr.Akainam also bemoaned that the Bakanta Pleasure beach which was established some time in the past was not patronized by tourists and visitors due to the poor road network.

He said the Bakanta Youth Association would ensure the revival of the beach as a tourist site and congratulated the contributions of Mr.and Mrs. Vaah for spearheading the grading of the road from Bakanta to Aakonu(Old Bakanta) as well as their solid contributions for the Fund-raising.

Mr.Vaah thanked the Chief, Queenmother, elders and youth of the communities for the communal and team spirit for development adding that his father was a philanthropist and warm-hearted person who supported members in the community to grow up into responsible adulthood and he would continue that humanitarian gesture to fast-rack development of the town.

He thanked the Chief, Nana Aka Nwonza III, elders and inhabitants in the community for their kind support to them as children growing up in the area.

Mrs.Allua Vaah advised parents to send their children to school and take keen interest in their education adding that parents owed it a duty to be instrumental in the education of their children to speak up for the environment.

She announced that she had written a book entitled,”Maame(Mother) which explores the setting of the town and what mothers go through from marriage to children which underpin the need to celebrate mothers.

Mrs Allua Vaah was not happy that major river bodies such as Ankobra and Pra had been destroyed with galamsey activities and appealed to the communities to preserve the river Amanzule and Fia which continued to be in their natural state.

Mr.and Mrs.Vaah also donated five desktop computers and one Laser printer for an ICT laboratory of the Bakanta Roman Catholic Primary school, their alma mater.

Bakanta is a town in the Ellembelle District situated between the Amanzule River and the Gulf of Guinea.