Residents raise funds for Yawhima police station project

Yawhima Community raises funds for police station project

Yawhima, an expanding community in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, has held a fund-raising durbar and ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a police station to maintain law and security in the area.

The commencement of the project this month had become necessary because of the fast expansion of the community, which had brought in its wake issues of security and protection of lives and property, Nana Ansu Ababio, the Chief of Yawhima, announced at the gathering.

Upon completion the Regional Police Command would facilitate the deployment of personnel to man the station and ensure order, he said.

Superintendent Francis Numado, the Sunyani Municipal Police Commander, commended Nana Ababio for the initiative, saying “access to a police station from the community is a bit distanced, hence the area deserves not just a police station but a district police headquarters”.

He advised that the design of the structure must befit a district command status for the police hierarchy to give it the necessary consideration to accelerate socio-economic development of the area.

Nana Yaa Yeboaah I, the Queen of Yawhima, in an interaction with the media, expressed worry over the numerous incidents of attacks and robberies in the community, which was giving it a bad image.

She, therefore, pleaded with the Government, through the Regional and Municipal Security Councils to support the community through cash or building materials for the expeditious completion of the project.