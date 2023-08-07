Residents urged to take keen interest in government policies 

Mr. Bright K Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South in the Oti region has asked residents in the area to develop interest in government policies.

He said government policies were aimed at accelerating the socio-economic development of the country, so, it was important for them as citizens to take keen interest in those policies and support government to implement them.

The MCE said this when he paid a working visit to Tutukpene East and Tutukpene West Electoral Areas to interact with the people and to listen to their developmental challenges.

Mr Lenwah urged the people to take advantage of the government’s flagship programmes- planting for food and jobs and planting for export and rural development and one 1D1F to enhance their lots.

He entreated parents to provide the basic needs of their children and to be interested in their education to acquire the relevant knowledge needed to run the affairs of the country in the future.

The MCE asked the people to cherish peace, because peaceful coexistence propelled development and assured them of getting their fair share of development.

The people expressing joy for the visit with a pledge to support the government to deliver its mandate, appealed to the MCE to use his position to champion the development of the area.

The assembly members for the two electoral areas, Messrs Adu Francis and Kofi Tabina, asked the MCE to fix the road network in the areas to enhance development.