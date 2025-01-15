Resilient Leadership Key to Business Growth – Dr. Mrs. Siaw Agyepong

The Chief Executive Officer of African Agribusiness Consortium (AAC) Limited, Dr. Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, has underscored the need for leaders in companies to be resilient to help drive growth.

The Chief Executive Officer of African Agribusiness Consortium (AAC) Limited has emphasised the importance of resilient leadership in driving business growth.

She noted that resilient leaders drive success, not just survival, during challenging times.

Dr. Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong made these observations at the Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC) 2025, where she addressed management and staff of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa, Central Region.

The 12th edition of JLC, themed “Transformation through Leadership,” aims to promote business sustainability, positive work ethics, and impactful change within the group.

Dr. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong’s presentation, “The Path to Resilience,” emphasised that resilience is forged through embracing discomfort and overcoming challenges.

She noted that resilience sparks innovation and drives solution-finding in organisations, businesses helping them navigate challenges effectively.

“Resilience is not something you’re born with—it’s something you build,” she indicated.

According to her, a resilient leader remains focused and committed to their vision, even when faced with overwhelming obstacles, hence “it is a leader who takes and implements bold reforms to bring about changes.”

“Resilient leaders also demonstrate resilience rooted in purpose, stressing that “it is a continuous process.”

Dr. Mrs. Siaw Agyepong cited Jesus Christ, Nelson Mandela, Elon Musk, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as exemplary purpose-driven leaders who have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity.

While challenging the participants to cultivate resilience in their respective fields, she urged them to seek strength and guidance from God.

She also shared personal anecdotes, recounting the challenges she and her husband, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the JGC, faced even before they got married.

For his part, Dr. Siaw Agyepong lavished praise on his wife, Dr. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, calling her a “wonderful and beautiful wife.”

“I am proud of you,” he gladly expressed.