Resolution Of The Impasse Between AU, ANOCA And AASC Resolved

The impasse between the African Union (AU), Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) was amicably resolved on Sunday 19th February, 2023, at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The resolution of the impasse was facilitated by Ghana’s President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of AU, who sat through the entire resolution process.

At the end of it all, the stakeholders smoked a peace pipe and signed a Negotiated Agreement.

The Honourable Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, signed for Ghana, H.E. Amb. Minata Semate Cessouma AUC Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development signed for AU, Mr Mustapha Berraf, President of ANOCA signed for ANOCA while Major General Nasser, President of AASC signed for AASC.

The impasse between these major stakeholders has for the past one and half years impacted adversely on Ghana’s efforts to host and organize the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

A new date for hosting the Games will be announced soon since the impasse affected the timelines for the African Games.

By Izay man