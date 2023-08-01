Resolution on Repeated Desecration of al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif in Sweden, Denmark

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a virtual extraordinary session to address the repeated incidents of desecration of copies of al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif, the latest of which occurred in the Kingdom of Sweden on July 20, 2023, and in the Kingdom of Denmark on July 22 and 24, 2023.

The session aimed to take appropriate actions to prevent attacks on religious sanctities and beliefs and to promote global peace, security, and harmony.

In light of the principles and objectives enshrined in the OIC and UN Charters, including the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the Council reaffirmed the commitment to universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without discrimination based on race, gender, language, or religion.

The Council expressed deep concern over the increasing incidences of intolerance, discrimination, and acts of violence in the world, especially attempts to spread Islamophobia. The Council strongly condemned the recent desecration of al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif in Sweden and Denmark and regretted the recurrence of such acts, urging the authorities to take necessary measures to prevent their recurrence.

Recognizing the exercise of the right to freedom of expression comes with special duties and responsibilities, the Council called for countering all forms of religious intolerance and reaffirmed the importance of promoting dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among religions, cultures, and civilizations for peace and harmony.

The Council assigned an OIC delegation, led by the Secretary-General, to engage the European Union to condemn the crimes of desecration of al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif and call for necessary measures to prevent such acts under the pretext of freedom of expression. It also called on Muslim civil society organizations in OIC member states to collaborate with their counterparts in countries where Islamophobic attacks occur to seek local legal remedies and, if necessary, international judicial recourse.

Additionally, the Council commended the decision of the State of Kuwait to print 100,000 copies of the Noble Qur’an translated into Swedish for distribution in coordination with Islamic centers in Sweden.

The Council reiterated its commitment to combating Islamophobia and urged the implementation of the ‘Plan of Action for Combating Islamophobia’ adopted by OIC states. It also called on the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special rapporteur on combating Islamophobia.

Furthermore, the Council called for appropriate legal action against hate speech and content promoting violence, both offline and online, which insults and threatens people based on their religious beliefs.

The Council emphasized the necessity of Islamic countries’ active contribution in forming international norms and regulations for the ICT environment, with a focus on accountability of digital platforms and cross-border internet service providers regarding the prevention of Islamophobia and hate speech.

Finally, the Council requested the General Secretariat to submit a report on the implementation of this resolution to the next Ministerial preparatory meeting before the OIC Summit in December 2023.