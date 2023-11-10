Resolutions Adopted at AGM of Clydestone Ghana Limited

Adoption of the Financial Statements of the Company together with the Report of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31st December 2022

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the report of the Directors, auditors and the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2022 be adopted.

ii. Re-election of Directors retiring by rotation

The General Meeting noted that one of the Directors (Ms. Felistas Kisivo) was due for retirement and eligible for re-election.

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT Ms. Felistas Kisivo being due for retirement from the Board and being eligible and having offered to be re-elected, has been re-elected as an Executive Director of the company for a further term.

iii. Authorization of the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the Board be and is authorised to fix the remuneration of the auditors Messrs. Boateng Offei & Co, in respect of the year 2022

iv. Approval of Directors Fees

The General meeting notes that the Directors did not make any recommendation for the revision of directors’ fees.

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the fees of the directors shall hereby continue to be paid at the same rate as was fixed at the AGM held on 26th September 2019 until revised by members at a subsequent AGM.