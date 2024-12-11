Resolve Prampram Chieftaincy Killings to Cement a Historic Legacy – Kingmakers Demand of Outgoing NPP Gov’t

The Kingmakers of the Prampram Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region have extend their heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on their decisive victory in the recently concluded general elections.

As custodians of Prampram’s rich cultural heritage, the Kingmakers, we also commended the outgoing NPP government for it part in ensuring a largely peaceful elections. However we implore the Nana Addo- Bawumia led government to leave a historic legacy by ensuring justice and resolution of the unsettled Chieftaincy Killings in Prampram since 2018.

For years, Prampram has been embroiled in violent chieftaincy conflicts, largely stemming from the contentious ascension of Michael Quarcopome Packer, alias Nene Tetteh Wakah II, to the Prampram Stool. Nene Tetteh Wakah’s attempt to claim the stool through alleged coercive means triggered fierce resistance from the Kingmakers, culminating in the tragic murder of Nene Atsure Bentah III, then-President of the Prampram Traditional Council, on December 13, 2018.

The crisis further escalated when Nene Dapoh, who succeeded Nene Atsure Bentah III, was murdered in his sleep in 2019. These heinous acts instilled fear among the traditional elders, effectively paving the way for Nene Tetteh Wakah to assume leadership as President of the Prampram Traditional Council.

Nene Tetteh Wakah’s tenure, however, has been marred by further allegations of criminal activities. A gathering of Kingmakers at the Kley Tsokunya Clan Shrine in October 2020 was violently disrupted by gunfire, resulting in the death of Nene Aryeh Otuseikro IV, Head of the Kley Quarters, and injuries sustained by Francis Nii Annertey Abbey, Chief Linguist of the Royal Family, who narrowly survived the attack.

Although Nene Tetteh Wakah, Neizer Osabutey, and eight others were arrested and charged with murder and possession of illegal weapons in connection with the 2020 murder, the Kingmakers remain deeply concerned about the slow pace of justice. Allegations of interference by certain individuals within the Attorney General’s office have further compounded these concerns.

With the case scheduled for hearing on December 17, 2024, the Kingmakers of Prampram are calling on the Chief Justice and the Attorney General to ensure that justice is not only served but seen to be served.

In this spirit, they implore the administration of President Akufo Addo and Dr. Bawumia to prioritize resolving the protracted Prampram chieftaincy dispute. By doing so, they hope for the restoration of peace, justice, and the dignity of the Prampram Traditional Area.

This plea underscores the broader need for decisive leadership to address chieftaincy disputes across the country, which have long undermined the cohesion and cultural heritage of Ghana.

They also urged Ghanaian seasoned journalists such as Kelvin Taylor and Captain Smart to turn their attention to Prampram and help us unravel the mystery behind the Chieftaincy killings in Prampram with their ournalistic works.