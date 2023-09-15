Resource Intermediaries Ghana marks 12th Anniversary With a Donation

Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited (RIL), a Ghanaian Base Organization with Expertise in providing Human Resource Outsourcing Services, on Wednesday made a big Donation to Saviour Children Foundation in Kasoa

The Saviour Children Foundation at Kasoa Royal received bags of Rice, Gallons of cooking oil, Exercise Books, Used Clothes, Bag of Maize, Noodles, Soaps, Tissue, Water and beverages to support the children at the orphanages to give them a feel of home and hope in the future.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited Mr Emmanuel Boateng in an exclusive interview with Morris Group said, God has been soo faithful with him, family and the entire staff, So as part of their 12th years Anniversary, celebrating the Goodness and faithfulness of God felt the need to also share with with Saviour Children Foundation and that the gesture was a token of management effort to improve the conditions of those in need.

The Executive Director in charge of Business Development with Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited Madam Dorcas Mangesi also added the Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited is there to help not only orphanages but groups and individuals who are in need, She said.

Donations by the RIL GH she added, were funded from the coffers of the organisation, with intermittent support from friends and other Organizations who share common ideology.

Impact donation

The Executive Director of the Savior Children Foundation, Rev. Patrick Nwodobeh expressed gratitude to the Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited for the items, saying the items would impact the lives of the children in the home.

He said he spent some time on the streets as a child and that she founded the home to bring children out of the streets and give them a stable environment to grow up in.

The orphanage, He said, currently houses 90 children, ranging from as low as three weeks old, with others having completed university education.

He therefore appeal to youth of these days to specially study each other when they are relationship and also abstain from premarital Sex.

The administrator for Savior Children Foundation Edward Honest Polley also appealed to corporate and well meaning individuals to come to their aid since there is more blessing in giving.

Some of the children, took the advantage to thank the management and staff of the Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited Limited for their kind gesture and dance together as a symbol of love.

Story By Victor Morrison