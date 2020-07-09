Dr Emmanuel Marfo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom, has said there is an urgent need to resource the KNUST Senior High School (SHS) Sick Bay.

He said equipping the defunct health facility with the requisite human and material resources was appropriate for the wellbeing of the students and staff.

Currently, the School’s Sick Bay remains non-operational – with no resident registered nurse available to prescribe first aid treatments.

Concerns about the almost collapsed health facility have been growing, following the death of a final-year Business Student on Tuesday, July 07.

Circumstances leading to the demise of the late Sam Leonard – the refusal of the School authorities to attend to him after he complained of a stomach upset, sparked a massive demonstration from the students on Wednesday.

Dr Marfo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, after a crisis meeting to restore normalcy on the School campus, said it was important that the health of the students was not compromised.

He would, therefore, continue to advocate for the resourcing of the school health facility for the wellbeing of the students.

While expressing condolences to the bereaved family of the late student, the MP, appealed to the aggrieved students to exercise restraint.

They should not take the law into their own hands as their concerns were being addressed, he said.

