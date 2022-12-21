Resource TVET institutions – Government urged

Government has been urged to pay attention to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions by addressing their logistical and financial constraints just as it is doing for Free Senior High Schools.

It has also been urged to release funds towards the provision of workshops, laboratories and other necessary materials at TVET institutions to help ensure improved teaching and learning at the facilities.

These formed part of the recommendations by the Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN) after it recently engaged representatives of the National Vocational Training Institute, Dabokpa Technical Institute, and the Tamale Technical Institute in the Tamale and Sagnarigu Assemblies to learn about their operations and challenges.

This was in line with the NRYN’s “MY TVET MY REPORT” project, which is a social accountability and monitoring initiative to engage TVET institutions on their state of funding and infrastructure to come up with recommendations towards addressing them.

Ms Hamza Hanifatu Gomda, Treasurer of NRYN, who read the report at a press conference in Tamale, said during the engagement, they found that “Except for recurring funds, government owes the TVET institutions at least two years arrears (from 2020 to 2022).”

She added that “Apart from one institution, there was absolutely no vehicle available and dedicated to facilitate administrative and academic works.” adding “Apart from one institution, which has a defunct laboratory, there are absolutely no practical laboratories.”

She said, “With this information gathered during the engagement, there is clear evidence to point to the fact that our TVET institutions need urgent attention in funding, administrative and infrastructural support to meet the enrolment state and needs, and also to generally give a facelift to these institutions.”

She called on the government to develop a complimentary TVET financial policy to ensure enough funds flow and sustainable funding for TVET institutions and full implementation of the competency-based training to help the students.