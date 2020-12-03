The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has given the assurance that the government would ensure equitable distribution of resources accruing from bauxite mining in the country.

“We have resolved that no community or group of people would be discriminated against in the sharing of the national cake,” he noted.

Touching on the Nyinahin bauxite deposit, the President indicated that mining of the natural resource was expected to bring enormous benefits to the people.

“It is envisioned that substantial number of the citizenry would be employed along the bauxite mining value chain for wealth and job creation,” he told a durbar of the chiefs and people of Nhyinahin in the Atwima-Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

Ghana and China signed an agreement about two years ago, under which the Asian economic giants would have access to sites to mine bauxite, including; Nyinahin, as compensation for development assistance from the latter.

Under the Sinohydro arrangement, each of Ghana’s 16 regions would benefit from varied development and infrastructural projects for the wellbeing of the citizenry.

The US$2billion Master Project Support was agreed between Ghana and China in 2018 to address major infrastructure challenges in the country.

Per the deal, Sinohydro Group Limited of China would provide the infrastructure of the government’s choice in exchange for Ghana’s refined bauxite.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said his Administration was committed to the socio-economic prosperity of the country and the government would not lose focus in achieving its objectives as it delivered on its campaign promises, citing the ‘One District, One Factory’, ‘One District, One Warehouse’ and ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ initiatives.

Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima-Mponua, urged the people to resolve to endorse the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration for a second term as Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, this year.