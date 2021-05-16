The Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Head Pastor, Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre at Ashaiman, has asked wives to respect their husbands just as they do for pastors.

He said “there’s nothing wrong showing respect to pastors but you can’t respect your pastor more than your husband. It is not morally and biblically acceptable.”

Rev. Quamsom said on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon on, “The Family.”

He said the family was the first institution God created thus it was a must for wives to respect their husbands-heads of the family.

“Your husband is your head and your pastor is your spiritual head,” he added.
Reverend Quamson also cautioned wives against ‘running’ to church without executing their household responsibilities.

“A false balance is an abomination unto the Lord,” so “you must always serve your husbands in humility and respect,” he said.

Rev. Quamson said such “imbalances” had caused problems for many marriages and advised wives to revive their marriages with positive attitudes.

He also admonished husbands to love their wives and not “anothers.”
“You have to lead and train your family in the fear of God and care for them,” Rev Quamson entreated husbands.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleShow love to widows and orphans-Rev Ziba
Next articleChristians urged to make a difference in Ghana’s development agenda
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here