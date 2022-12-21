Respond to God’s call despite challenges – Christians urged

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has called on Christians to respond to the call of God to be used for His work.

He said, “Despite Mary’s background, God called and empowered her and made her the mother of our Lord Jesus Christ but none of these happened until she responded physically to the call of God.”

He made the call in a liturgy to the congregation in Tamale on the theme: “The Virgin Mary.”

Right Reverend Tong encouraged Christians to look beyond society’s standards to offer themselves to the service of God and said in response, Mary offered herself for God to use, even though it exposed her to danger and public ridicule.

He said, “Today, we are also called by God. We also have to respond, and as we respond to God’s call, let us remind ourselves that it is not an easy task. It will come with its own challenges and difficulties.”

He added that what made the difference in Mary’s case was her dedication and faithfulness to God, which caused God to make her the mother of Jesus, Saviour of the world.

Right Reverend Tong said John Chapter 1:46 had the question “can anything good come out of Nazareth”, yet Mary the mother of Jesus Christ hailed from Nazareth.

He stated that from the human point of view, Mary was disqualified because she was from Nazareth but for God, it was not about where one came from, but about human, because man was made in the image and likeness of God.