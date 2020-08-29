Two people have been confirmed dead and about 10 others are still trapped after a restaurant collapsed Saturday in the city of Linfen, north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said.

The accident happened at around 9:40 a.m. in Xiangfen County. As of 12:00 p.m., 23 people had been rescued. Rescuers are still searching for those trapped in the debris of the collapsed two-story building.