Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Elazig, eastern Turkey, on January 25, 2020. - Rescue workers raced against time to find survivors under the rubble after a powerful earthquake claimed 22 lives and left more than 1,200 injured in eastern Turkey. (Photo by Ilyas AKENGIN / AFP)
Two people have been confirmed dead and about 10 others are still trapped after a restaurant collapsed Saturday in the city of Linfen, north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said.

The accident happened at around 9:40 a.m. in Xiangfen County. As of 12:00 p.m., 23 people had been rescued. Rescuers are still searching for those trapped in the debris of the collapsed two-story building.

