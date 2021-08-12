Restore public confidence in fight against corruption – GACC

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has urged the newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to lead the charge in making corruption a low gain and high-risk venture in Ghana.

That, GACC said, was necessary to reassure the citizenry of his fullest commitment to the fight against corruption as well as serve to rekindle public trust and confidence in the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra by the GACC and signed by its Executive Secretary, Madam Beauty Narteh to congratulate Mr Agyebeng, on his successful approval by Parliament and swearing-in to the office by the President.

The statement said the Coalition remained committed to monitoring the implementation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), particularly, Section 3 (3) of that piece of legislation, which mandates the Office to publish the list of certain information in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation and on the website of the Office.

These include the list of corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office and the number of acquittals, convictions and cases pending in respect of the cases prosecuted under paragraph and the value of proceeds recovered if any.

“We trust the Special Prosecutor will assert both his legal and functional independence and be accorded the necessary cooperation and support by all institutions of vertical and horizontal accountability and the Executive branch of government to enable the Special Prosecutor to execute his mandate,” it said.

“The Coalition wishes the Special Prosecutor a successful and memorable tenure.”