Restore public confidence in the fight against corruption in Ghana – GACC

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) extends its congratulations to the newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, on his successful approval by parliament and swearingin by President Akufo-Addo.

The Coalition urges the Special Prosecutor to lead the charge in making corruption a low gain and high-risk venture in Ghana. This is necessary to reassure the citizenry of his fullest commitment to the fight against corruption, as well as serve to rekindle public trust and confidence in the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The Coalition remains committed to monitoring the implementation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), thus provisions relating to accountability of the Special Prosecutor to the public, particularly, Section (3) of Act, 959 which mandates the office to publish the following information in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation and on the website of the Office:

(a) The list of corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office: and

(b) The number of acquittals, convictions and cases pending in respect of the cases prosecuted under paragraph (a) and the value of proceeds recovered if any.

We trust the Special Prosecutor will assert both his legal and functional independence and be accorded the necessary cooperation and support by all institutions of vertical and horizontal accountability and the Executive branch of government to enable the Special Prosecutor to execute his mandate.

The Coalition wishes the Special Prosecutor a successful and memorable tenure.

This was contained in a release signed by Beauty E. Narteh, Executive Secretary for GACC, and copied to News Ghana on 10th August, 2021.