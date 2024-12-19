Restore water supply to consumers in Greater Kumasi and it’s environs – PURC directs GWCL

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission( PURC) has directed Ghana Water Company Limited to restore water supply to affected consumers in Greater Kumasi and it’s environs with immediate effect.

In a press release dated 16th December, 2024, the PURC said it had reports of curtailment of water supply by the GWCL staffs to the Greater Kumasi in communities such as Bantama, Atonsu, Santasi, Ridge and its environs on Friday of 13th December, 2024.

The Commission said the situation is unacceptable and undermine the fundermental right of access to clean and safe water for the citizenry.

It said public utility procedures, interruption, inservices and denial of service are governed by Regulations 2,3,(d)&(e) and 4 of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (Consumer Service) Regulations 2020 ( LI.2413)

” Subject to these regulations, a public utility in services shall not deny the right of access to a consumer to a service except for stated reasons which are in accordance with the guidelines of the Commission”

According to the release, a Utility provider is obliged by law to use appropriate channels to address any challenges without punishing consumers, adding that the denial of water supply not only affects the daily lives of residents but also poses significant public health risks.

” GWCL shall submit a detailed reports on the reasons to prevent such occurrences in the future, ” it stated, noting that the Commission has directed GWCL to engage with the affected communities and provide alternative supply as required.

” The Commission will monitor the situation closely and take further action if necessary to protect the interest of consumers”, it concluded.

Report by Ben LARYEA