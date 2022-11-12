Restraining Order secured against three Teacher Unions

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured a restraining order against three Teacher Unions from continuing with their ‘‘unlawful strike’’.

The Court, presided over by Justice Ananda Aikins, Labour Court 2, gave the ruling on Friday, 11 November, 2022.

The NLC on Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, directed the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT), to call off their strike and return to the classroom.

It said the industrial action was carried out without following laid down procedure.

The directive was issued at a meeting attended by the Unions, National Labour Commission and the Ministry of Labour and Employment relations on Wednesday.

Leadership of the three Unions declared the strike on Friday, November 4, 2022, after the expiration of an ultimatum they gave the government to rescind its decision to appoint Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Unions are also demanding the termination of contract of the Deputy Director-General of GES, Mr Anthony Boateng, who they claimed had worked over the retiring age for civil servants.