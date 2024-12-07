Results at the Dabokpa Technical Institute A polling stations, A, for Presidential at Tamale South Constituency

NDC polled 182
NPP 51 polled
MP
NDC 171
NPP 62
Rejected 3
Results at the Dabokpa Technical Institute polling stations at Tamale South Constituency ‘B’
Presidential
NDC 178
NPP 53
Rejected 2
MP
NDC 176
NPP 54
Rejected 3
Results at the Dabokpa Junior High school A APresidential
NDC 252
NPP 52
Ejected 1
MP
NDC 228
NPP 76
CPP 2
Rejected 0
Dabokpa Junior High School B Presidential
NDC 244
NPP 50
Rejected 3
MP
NDC 229
NPP 64
CPP 2
Rejected 4
