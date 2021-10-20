Results From 14th CANA Swimming Championship Held in Ghana

The podium looked as follows…

Junior women’s 4 X 200m freestyle relay

1. South Africa 8:46.88

2. Egypt 8:48.86

3. Morocco 9:19.09

Junior 4 x 100m mixed freestyle

1. South Africa 3:38.35

2. Egypt 3:41.56

3. Morocco 3:56.27

Junior women’s 400m freestyle

1. Hannah Robertson 4:26.93

2. Loijine Hamed 4:29.90

3. Sara Hassanin 4:32.86

Junior men’s 100m freestyle

1. Guy Brooks 50.80

2. Mohamed Mohamady 51.16

3. Sohib Khodry 51.54

Women’s 400m freestyle

1 Christin Mundell 4:40.02

2 Stephanie Houtman 4:40.17

Men’s 100m freestyle

1. Mohamed Samy 50.23

2. Guy Brooks 50.34

3. Clayton Jimmy 50.79

Junior women’s 100m backstroke

1. Sara Elsammany 1:04.62

2. Raghd Mohamed 1:06.34

3. Bernelee Doster 1:07.72

The competition saw great competition between Egypt’s Mohany and South Africa’s Guy Brooks. It was at an ultimate high level, congrats to all.

1. Mohamed Mohamady 2:02.16

2. Guy Brooks 2:07.07

3. Liam Vehbi 2:07.25

Junior women’s 50m breaststroke

1. Caitlin de Lange 33.28

2. Sara Solimon 34.16

3. Jayla Pina 34.60

Junior men’s 50m butterfly

1. Sohib Khodry 24.19

2. Matthew Lawrence 25.09

3. Guy Brooks 25.14

The quartet from Egypt took the 4 x 100 freestyle relay

4 x 200m freestyle relay

1. Team Egypt 7:41.55

2. Team South Africa 7:48.78

3. Team Mozambique 8:28.98

South African Rebecca Meder won 100m backstroke

1. Rebecca Meder 1:02.90

2. Samiha Mohsen 1:04.73

3. Samantha Randle 1:06.01

New African Championship record holder by Martin Binedell (South Africa)

1. Martin Binedell 2:00.54

2. Mohamed Mohamady 2:03.07

3. Ruan Ras 2:03.98

Senior 50m breaststroke

1. Christin Mundell 32.64

2. Sara Soliman 33.83

3. Jayla Pina 34.65

Ali and Abeiku shared a moment of bromance after a tie in the 50m fly. Nonetheless the silent bomb Clayton Jimmy took home the gold and bragging rights as African champion. Swipe for bromance

1. Clayton Jimmy 24.13

2. Abeiku Jackson 24.18

2. Ali Khalafalla 24.18

4 x 100 Freestyle relay team consisting of 2 juniors and 2 senior swimmers South Africa’s women set New Championship Record

1. Team South Africa 3:49.91

2. Team Egypt 3:59.71

3. Team Senegal 4:11.35

Egypt won the 4 x 200 freestyle relay

1. Team Egypt 7.29.60

2. Team South Africa 7:34.09

3. Team Senegal 7:58.64

A new 50m backstroke Egyptian record was set by Samiha Mohsen in a time of 29.17

Junior women’s 100m fly

1. Nour Diana Elgendy 1:02.16

2. Rawan Eldamaty 1:02.67

3. Sawsane Elgamah 1:07.24

Junior men’s 400m Freestyle

1. Khalil Ajmia 4:02.12

2. Omar Rayan 4:03.35

3. Ahmed Abdelsalam 4:03.66

Junior women’s 100 breaststroke

1. Catherine van Rensburg 1:12.76

2. Nour Elgendy 1:13.71

3. Caitlin de Lange 1:14.90

Juniors 200m breaststroke

1. Matthew Randle 2:16.97

2. Jaiden Staines 2:23.14

3. Ahmed Ibrahim 2:23.50

Junior 800m freestyle

1. Leigh McMorran 9:01.61

2. Lojine Hamed 9:15.66

3. Jamila Boulakbeche 9:17.95

Junior men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle relay

1. Team Egypt 3:26.40

2. Team South Africa 3:27:49

3. Team Mozambique 3:39.83

100m fly

1. Oumy Diop 1:03.13

2. Inge Weidemann 1:04.09

3. Lizanne Viljoen 1:04.19

400m freestyle, African champion Marwan Elkamash retained position

1. Marwan Elkamash 3:55.93

2. Khalil Ajmia 3:59.97

3. Roberto Gomes 4:03.72

NEW African Championship Record holder Emily Visagie in the 100m breaststroke

1. Emily Visagie 1:10.81 CR

2. Christin Mundell 1:11.09

3. Nour Elgendy 1:12.74

200m butterfly

1. Ross Hartigan 2:00.10CR

2. Ruan Ras 2:01.67

3. Ramzi Chouchar 2:06.88

Women’s 200m individual medley

1. Rebecca Meder 2:15.45CR

2. Emily Visagie 2:24.45

3. Jayla Pina 2:27.06

100m backstroke final

1. Mohamed Samy 56.23

2. Martin Binedell 56.57

3. Abdellah Ardjoune 🇩🇿 56.67🥉

50m freestyle

1. Inge Weidemann 25.83

2. Caitlin de Lange 26.18

3. Amel Melih 26.23

1500m freestyle

1. Marwan Elkamash 15:40.65

2. Mohamed Moselhy 15:51.80

3. Roberto Gomes 16:24.33

South African team managed a new championship record in the 4 x 100m mixed medley relay

1. Team South Africa 3:56.74CR

2. Team Egypt 3:58.28

3. Team Angola 4:14.58

Junior men’s 200m butterfly

1. Ahmed Mohamed 2:03.28

2. Liam Vehbi 2:08.94

3. Salvador Gordo 2:10.20

Nour Elgendy supports a frail Rawan Eldamaty after a hard fought 200IM, whilst South African Sarah McLaren fends off teammate to make her first individual podium

1. Nour Elgendy 2:21.29

2. Rawan Eldamaty 2:21.51

3. Sarah McLaren 2:31.83

Juniors 100m backstroke

1. Mohamed Mohamady 57.32

2. Liam Vehbi 58.72

3. Yassin Hossam 58.81

Junior 50m free speedies

1. Caitlin de Lange 26.18

2. Kirabo Namutebi 26.26

3. Carine Abdelmalak 26.73

30 laps in Bukom Arena produced the following results

1. Khalil Ajmia 16:01.29

2. Omar Rayan 16:19.61

3. Youssef Salem 16:44.47

Versatility (medley) relay

1. Team South Africa 4:00.83

2. Team Egypt 4:05.72

3. Team Namibia 4:22.88

Juniors 200m fly

1. Leigh McMorran 2:20.76

2. Meyrem Bahajoub 2:33.76

3. Nicole Redecker 2:36.15

50m freestyle

1. Guy Brooks 22.65

2. Yassin Hossam 22.78

3. Sohib Khodry 23.42

Junior women’s 200m backstroke

1. Bernelee Doster 2:23.26

2. Fareeda Morsy 2:23.69

3. Raghd Mohamed 2:23.71

Junior men’s 200IM

1. Matthew Randle 2:08.29

2. Mohamed Mohamady 2:10.52

3. Hamza Benhlima 2:10.89

Junior women’s 1500m

1. Catherine van Rensburg 17:08.04

2. Leigh McMorran 17.10.68

3. Lojine Hamed 17:53.82

Girls 17 & under 4 x 100m medley relay results were as follows

1. Team Egypt 4:20.80

2. Team South Africa 4:21.79

3. Team Morocco 4:43.69

Junior men’s 4 x 100 Medley relay

1. Team South Africa 3:46.52

2. Team Egypt 3:46.60

3. Team Mozambique 4:04.45

SPECIAL MENTION

Congratulate Jayla Pina from Cape Verde on achieving the first ever medal for Cape Verde at a African championship. Jayla took home 3 bronze medals and Jayla competed with her siblings at the competition, Troy & Latroya.