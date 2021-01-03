Herewith the results of the Ghana Premier League matches after week seven.

Techiman: King Faisal 1-1 Dreams

Kwadwo Frimpong Yakubu Wadudu (own goal)*

Accra: Heart 6-1 Bechem

Manaf Omar Adu Kwabena

Victor Audio (2)

Frederick Ansah

Souleymane Lawali

Benjamin Afutu

Sogakope: WAFA 5-4 Medeama

Daniel Lomotey (4) Abass Mohmd*

Godwin Agbevor Rashid Nortey (2)

Justice Blay

OBUASI Ashgold 2- 1 Chelsea

Appiah Mccarthy Augustine Hene

Hans Kwoffie

Anyinase: Karela 3-1 Shark

Richard Berko* James Bessiw

Kwame Boateng

*Diawiase Taylor*

Dansoman: Liberty 1-0 Legon Cities FT

Wayo Abraham

Dormaa: Aduana 2-1 Olympics FT

Fabian Koassi Maxwell Quaye

Yahaya Mohammed

Accra: Inter Allies 1-0 Wonders

Alex Aso

Cape Coast: Dwarfs vs Kotoko (postponed)

