Herewith the results of the Ghana Premier League matches after week seven.
Techiman: King Faisal 1-1 Dreams
Kwadwo Frimpong Yakubu Wadudu (own goal)*
Accra: Heart 6-1 Bechem
Manaf Omar Adu Kwabena
Victor Audio (2)
Frederick Ansah
Souleymane Lawali
Benjamin Afutu
Sogakope: WAFA 5-4 Medeama
Daniel Lomotey (4) Abass Mohmd*
Godwin Agbevor Rashid Nortey (2)
Justice Blay
OBUASI Ashgold 2- 1 Chelsea
Appiah Mccarthy Augustine Hene
Hans Kwoffie
Anyinase: Karela 3-1 Shark
Richard Berko* James Bessiw
Kwame Boateng
*Diawiase Taylor*
Dansoman: Liberty 1-0 Legon Cities FT
Wayo Abraham
Dormaa: Aduana 2-1 Olympics FT
Fabian Koassi Maxwell Quaye
Yahaya Mohammed
Accra: Inter Allies 1-0 Wonders
Alex Aso
Cape Coast: Dwarfs vs Kotoko (postponed)
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505