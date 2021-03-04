Accra Hearts of Oak will open a new chapter with their eye catching signings this week as they lock horns with West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in a match-day 17 encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Samuel Boadu would lead Hearts for the first time and would be looking to continue their four-match unbeaten and perhaps the point against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko would urge them on.

New signing Salifu Ibrahim is expected to be named in the match-day squad for this clash and would certainly be a massive acquisition for the Phobians as they seek to win laurels in the near future.

The Match-day 17 would begin on Friday as Asante Kotoko face-off with Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors have been very good on the road and have not lost an away game this season and have the best defence in the league thus far.

Their counterparts Elmina Sharks have struggled this season and are winless in six matches as they are currently two places above the drop zone.

Bottom placed Inter Allies who are in desperate search of points to aid the relegation survival would host AshantiGold SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

It has been a topsy-turvy season for the Elephants who were considered title contenders at the start of the season but have struggled so far this season and are placed 11th on the league table with 21 points.

The Tampico Boys on other hand have struggled in the attacking third of the field and have scored just eight goals from 16 matches, the lowest in the division.

League leaders Karela United would finish off the first round with a home game against Aduana Stars at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park.

Karela United have lost just once at home and would be looking to secure all three points against the “Ogya Boys” as they look to maintain their grasp at the top of the league log.

Perhaps, the top liner of the week is at the bottom of the table as King Faisal locks horns with Liberty Professionals.

A point separates these two sides with Liberty Professionals on 15 points with the “Insha Allah” Boys on 14 which further, highlight the significance of the clash.

Other matches of the last round of matches in the first round will see Berekum Chelsea host Medeama while in-form Dreams FC take on Great Olympics at the Theatre of Dreams.

Below is the full fixture list:

Elmina: Sharks vs Kotoko (Friday)

Accra: Inter Allies vs AshantiGold (Friday)

Anyinase: Karela vs Aduana (Saturday)

Techiman: King Faisal vs Liberty Professionals (Saturday)

Sunyani: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC (Sunday)

Accra: Hearts vs WAFA (Sunday)

Dawu: Dreams vs Great Olympics (Sunday)

Techiman: Eleven Wonders vs Legon Cities (Sunday)

Bechem: Bechem United vs Dwarfs (Sunday)