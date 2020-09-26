Mr. Thomas Ntumy, Volta Regional Chairman, Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called on the government to make an effort to resurrect factories and industries built by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He said it was unfortunate that the factories that were either built or started before the First President’s dethronement have been left to rot while plans were underway to build new ones.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ntumy said the idea to build more factories was laudable but revamping already built ones abandoned and deteriorating would have saved the country some amount of money.

He said the first President invested huge capital into those projects to the benefit of all Ghanaians but the politics of “I didn’t start or build it” was crippling the nation and that countries that looked up to the country for inspiration were far developed ahead of Ghana due to “our dirty politics.”

Mr. Ntumy said factories like the Glass Manufacturing Company at Abosso, GIHOC Fibre Products Company, Tema Food Complex Corporation, Akosombo Textiles Limited, and the Wenchi Tomato Factory have all been left to deteriorate due to bad management and “ peoples selfish interest.”

“It is only Nkrumah who had the interest of the people of the country at heart, the rest campaigned to govern the country for their selfish interest,” he lamented.

“ The two major political parties have ruled the country for close to three decades and all this while it didn’t occur to them to build factories, why now if not to win cheap political points,?” Mr. Ntumy fumed.