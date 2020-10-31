Mr John Papa Yaw Asare-Bediako, Asokwa constituency secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the retail campaign strategy devised by the party, was yielding the needed results in the upcoming polls.

According to him, the strategy had allowed the party to touch base with the electorate in their homes and places of work.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Kumasi on the impact of the Asokwa branch’s campaign, Mr. Asare-Bediako said the campaign was going on well for the NPP.

He said the strategy was the active involvement of all the leadership of the party and the members, who were going into homes and workplaces of the people in the constituency to canvas for votes.

Mr Asare-Bediako said the campaign tour in the homes and markets was also being used to receive feedback from the electorates and appropriate responses offered to address some of the concerns.

The campaign team was also touring religious institutions in the constituency to interact with members and leaders to sell the good news of the NPP and also take their concerns.

The youth wing, according to Mr Asare-Bediako, focused its attention on engaging the youth in sporting activities, clean-up exercises and others, to keep them active at all times.

He commended the party’s polling station executives, ward coordinators as well as constituency officers for their hard work and dedication which was yielding massive results.