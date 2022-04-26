Retail Capital Langa Run for Freedom; it’s game on!

CAPE TOWN: More than 1600 runners from Athletic Cubs across the Cape Town and surrounds, traffic cops, SAPS, patrol safety, media, sponsors, residents lining the streets and cheering runners on and much more will form part of the festivities in the first ever ‘Retail Capital Langa Run for Freedom’.

Hosted by the Langa Athletics Club, the event will kick off at the Langa Sports Stadium in Bitterhout Avenue at 7.15am, on Wednesday, April 27.

In South Africa this day is known as Freedom Day, after the first democratic elections took place in the country on April 27 in 1994.

The running route will pass some of the township’s landmarks, such as late South African Pop Queen Brenda Fassie’s home on Makana Circle.

Langa is the oldest surburb in Cape Town established in the 1920s and community has produced many internationally acclaimed sports athletes, artists and other professionals.

The Langa Athletics Club was establieshed in 2015 with the aim to support and encourage participation in youth development programmes.

The club focuses on athletics and promoting and encouraging a healthy lifestyle in Langa and surrounding areas.

Aubrey Isaacs, Race organiser and chairperson of the Langa Athletics Club, said the race was going to be a one of a kind experience.

“The idea behind this event is to bring together runners from across the city in the spirit of peace and togetherness, to celebrate Freedom Day and all that it represents,” he said.

Isaacs added: “We encourage runners to bring along friends and families to support them and to soak up the township vibe on the day. We know that, for many, this will be their first township experience and we hope it will be the first of many.”

Isaacs, who was instrumental in establishing the Langa Athletics Club, said the event was a dream come true.

“We started the club with 20 members, and over the years we have grown it to 350 members, some of whom reside in Langa and others in nearby suburbs like Bonteheuwel and Hanover Park.”

The race is open to runners of all fitness levels and includes a 10km run for participating clubs and professional athletes.

In addition, there will be a 6km option for non-professional runners who want to test their fitness and soak up the township experience.

Isaacs believes the timing is right to launch the Run for Freedom.

“Many people don’t know that sport and fitness are big in this township. We have open-air gyms popping up everywhere recently,” noted Isaacs.

Isaacs further remarked: “From an administration and organisational perspective, the club is ready.

“We are working closely with the traffic department and have roped in our local community policing forum to safeguard the route. We intend to establish it as Langa’s flagship running event.”

Entrants can register to participate on https://entryninja.co.za until Monday or at the venue on race day from 5am to 7am.

Entry fees range from R50 to R120 for the 10km run and from R20 to R30 for the 6km run.

The proceeds from the event will be invested back into the athletics club.

So if you are not yet sure of a way to spend the Freedom Day public holiday, then you should be making your way to Langa and be part of making history.