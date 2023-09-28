Retain Mawuko Afadzinu – Table Tennis Stakeholders

Some Table Tennis fans, players and coaches have called for the retention of Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu as President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

According to them the reign of Mr. Afadzinu has improved the level and standard of the game in Ghana, as the national was able to host an international tournament involving West African countries and it exposed most of the junior stars.

The players most of whom in the national team said Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu has been able to work his way for Ghana to be appointed at the international level, apart from his enviable position as First Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

They said those calling for his removal have not organized or taken part in any Table Tennis event for years, and are not recognized.

The founder of Asoba Table Tennis Foundation also told Yours Truly some people just want to tarnish the reputation of Mr. Afadzinu, but it will not work because the man is doing well as a sports administrator.

He expressed that Mr. Afadzinu linked some junior players to benefit from training programmes with the African Table Tennis Confederation and International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

One sports journalist who was interviewed on the work of Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu said “I think he is trying, he is a good administration, and his PR is nice. Look at the number of sponsors who supported the West African Championship, we were even given coupons for food, I was priviledged”.

Another media practitioner said Ghanaians do not like good things, and felt Mr. Afadzinu has done well for the association, especially attracting sponsors to the game and has good media / public relations.

Mr. Afadzinu said there is a roadmap to the elections later in the year, and the good people in the game knows what he has done.