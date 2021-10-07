Retained MCE for Ketu North fails confirmation

Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, the renominated MCE for Ketu North has been rejected by Assembly Members of the Ketu North Municipal Assembly.

The nominee secured 25 out of the 55 votes cast, representing 46 per cent.

Thirty Assembly Members voted against him.

From the foregoing, Mr Avorgbedor would have a second chance, meet the mercy of President Akuffo-Addo for renomination or a new nominee would be chosen.

He is the second incumbent Chief Executive to be rejected as the region begins the confirmation of the MDCEs.

The heavily attended event which was held at the Ketu North Municipal hall saw participants in a state of shock while others showed signs of joy.