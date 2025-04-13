Rethinking Public Housing, Heritage Sites, and State Buildings: Why Private Management Is the Key to Sustainable National Asset Management

By Dr. Faith Ababio-Twi

Across Ghana’s urban landscape, government housing units have long served as vital pillars in addressing accommodation needs for civil servants, security agencies, and low-to-middle-income families. However, a growing concern now looms over the long-term maintenance and sustainability of these estates. From the SSNIT Flats in Adenta to Valco Flats, TOR Estates, and CMB residential enclaves, the story is largely the same—deteriorating compounds, neglected landscaping, broken infrastructure, and an overwhelming sense of institutional neglect.

The fundamental problem is simple: no one is managing these properties. Once occupied or sold, the responsibility of maintenance disappears into thin air. This vacuum of care has led to once-beautiful estates becoming shadows of their intended potential. It’s time for Ghana to rethink how it manages not just housing, but all national assets. The answer lies in private property and facility management firms.

The Case for Private Management of Housing, Heritage, and State Infrastructure

When SSNIT Flats in Adenta were sold to individuals, they fell into rapid disrepair. The absence of a structured maintenance framework led to overgrown bushes, crumbling pavements, and uncoordinated modifications by homeowners. Similarly, estates such as CLOSAG Flats, GRA Flats, and Customs Flats now reflect signs of neglect. There is little to no regulation of exterior maintenance, no unified landscaping, and no centralized waste management.

But the issue runs deeper than housing.

State-owned monuments and tourist attractions—Osu Castle, Elmina Castle, Cape Coast Castle, Fort Amsterdam, Fort Apollonia, and others—face similar fates. Without consistent maintenance and strategic management, these national treasures lose their allure and economic viability.

Even key government buildings, such as Cedi House, the National Theatre, and administrative complexes across Accra and regional capitals, struggle with external upkeep. If Ghana were to assign these assets to professional management companies, the transformation would be profound.

A Sustainable Model with Built-In Revenue

Private management does not mean a drain on public finances. On the contrary, management firms can generate sustainable revenue through management fees collected from tenants, renters, or users of the facilities. These fees—structured and regulated—would go toward the upkeep of shared spaces, security, landscaping, sanitation, and repairs.

This model is already used successfully in private real estate developments across the country. Extending it to government-owned properties ensures their longevity, without constant financial dependence on the state.

For tourist attractions and heritage sites, revenue from ticketing, guided tours, special events, and commercial partnerships can be reinvested into preservation and facility upgrades. It’s a cycle of sustainability that benefits both the government and the public.

Boosting the Economy and Tourism Sector

Tourism-related properties in Ghana are underutilized due to poor maintenance and lack of investment in the visitor experience. With private management firms in place, these sites can be transformed into world-class tourism destinations, boosting revenue, creating jobs, and enhancing Ghana’s international profile.

Imagine a revitalized Cape Coast Castle with multilingual digital tours, themed exhibitions, clean amenities, souvenir shops, and well-maintained gardens. Or a well-lit Osu Castle with modern visitor facilities, parking management, and a well-trained staff. These improvements attract more visitors, extend stays, and increase spending—directly benefiting the local and national economy.

International Best Practices

Countries such as Singapore, France, South Africa, and the United Kingdom have all demonstrated the effectiveness of outsourcing management of public and historical properties. In these countries, the government retains ownership, while day-to-day operations are handled by competent, accountable private entities.

In Singapore, housing estates are maintained by private contractors working under town councils. In France, monuments like the Palace of Versailles thrive through public-private collaboration. Ghana must adopt a similar mindset.

The Saglemi and Boteyman housing projects can also fall under private management.

A Holistic Vision for Ghana

Ghana’s Ministry of Works and Housing, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, should spearhead the establishment of a National Asset Management Initiative (NAMI). This framework would engage certified private firms to manage:

Government housing estates (SSNIT, TOR, CMB, GRA, etc.)

Tourism and heritage sites (castles, forts, parks)

Public buildings and state infrastructure

Cultural venues and recreational spaces

The firms would operate under performance-based contracts and be held to transparent service standards. Tenants and users would contribute through management fees, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem of maintenance and care.

Ghana Can Become a Paradise

Imagine a Ghana where every estate is clean and green. Every historic site well-preserved. Every state building managed with professionalism and pride. This is the vision that private management can bring to life.

With the right policies and partnerships, Ghana can become a model of national asset stewardship—clean, efficient, beautiful, and economically vibrant. This is not only possible—it is necessary.

A Call to Action

Ghana can no longer afford to build and abandon. From housing to heritage to state buildings, the time has come for a shift from construction to professional management. Private firms bring the structure, efficiency, and financial sustainability needed to preserve our national assets.

Let us take that bold step—for the future of our cities, our economy, our history, and our people.