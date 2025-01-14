Retired Actress Dalyce Curry Dies in Los Angeles Wildfires at 95

Retired actress Dalyce Curry has tragically passed away as a result of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. Curry, 95, was found dead after the devastating fire destroyed her Altadena property.

Her great-granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, confirmed the sad news on Facebook on Sunday, January 12. “About an hour ago the coroner confirmed her remains were indeed found at the property. #RIPMOMMADEE,” Kelley wrote, sharing her grief over the loss. “We had a great run. She impacted my life in so many ways. This loss is devastating.”

Reports indicate that Kelley had dropped her grandmother—affectionately known as “Momma D”—off at her house late on Tuesday evening, unaware of the disaster that would unfold the following day. When Kelley returned to check on her the next morning, she was stopped at a police barricade and informed that the house had been completely consumed by the fire. Kelley then visited the Pasadena Civic Center, where displaced residents were being sent, but could not find her grandmother.

Dalyce Curry, known for her roles in iconic films such as The Blues Brothers, The Ten Commandments, and Lady Sings the Blues, remained active well into her senior years. Her granddaughter Loree Beamer-Wilkinson recalled to ABC7, “She was very active. You would not think she was 95.”

The Los Angeles wildfires, which have claimed at least 24 lives as of January 12, continue to devastate the area, with many families and residents, like Curry’s, facing heartbreaking losses.