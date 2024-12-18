Retired Military Officer Highlights Crisis in Ghana’s Civil-Military Relations, Calls for Immediate Reforms

Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye has raised alarm over what he describes as an unprecedented crisis in Ghana’s civil-military relations, attributing the situation to systemic militarisation under the Akufo-Addo administration (2017-2024).

In a policy brief analyzing the impact of military politicisation and the encroachment of civilian space, Aboagye warned that these developments pose a significant threat to the country’s democratic governance and constitutional order.

Aboagye’s brief proposes several immediate reforms to address the issue, calling for a restructured approach to military deployments. Among the key recommendations are the withdrawal of military personnel from VIP protection duties and the cessation of military involvement in commercial security operations. He also advocates for a return to core national defense functions for the military.

The retired officer further calls for reforms in military appointments and promotions, stressing the need to restore merit-based selection processes and implement transparent systems for promotions. Clear criteria for senior military positions should be established to ensure that appointments are based on competence and professionalism.

To strengthen civilian oversight, Aboagye recommends enhancing parliamentary supervision mechanisms, establishing comprehensive accountability frameworks, and implementing robust monitoring systems. He also calls for clearer legal frameworks for military domestic operations, with strict authorisation procedures and rules of engagement that align with human rights and international humanitarian law.

In his policy brief, Aboagye stresses the importance of transforming Ghana’s National Security apparatus by removing armed military units and individuals from civilian roles and restoring constitutional boundaries to ensure the integrity of democratic governance. These recommendations are framed as crucial steps to safeguard the country’s democratic principles and maintain civilian control over the military.