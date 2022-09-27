Retired Sports Women Asked To Encourage Rising Stars

Madam Elizabeth King, Immediate past Chairperson of the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC Women’s Commission has urged retired sports women to share their experiences and motivate up and coming young girls who are involved in sports.

Speaking to the 8th Women In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Awards at the Accra Sports Stadium she said they have formed an association of retired sports women and want others to join.

Madam King who is the Vice President of the Ghana Hockey Association said the experience of the veterans must be shared with the youth so that they can learn and know more.

She congratulated the Award winners and the organizers for such a splendid ceremony which should have been the responsibility of the state, ie the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority or the Ghana Olympic Committee or Women Sports Association of Ghana.

She hailed Madam Gloria Commodore for the efforts she has been making for the past eight years of honoring distinguished female sports personalities.

According to Madam King, she hopes the next edition would be more exciting because of the African Games 2023 where many girls and ladies are going to represent and compete for the nation.